Ashley Benson engaged to Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson is engaged to her oil heir boyfriend Brandon Davis.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she is engaged to her partner Brandon, who is the grandson of the late oil mogul Marvin H. Davis.

Brandon, 44, appeared to have popped the question during a romantic dinner date, according to photos on the star's Instagram Story, in which she showed off the extravagant diamond ring.

"Love of my life," Brandon wrote on his Instagram Story, which was reposted by Ashley, 33, who added, "My best frienddddd. I love you."

The Spring Breakers actress then reposted a story shared by model and executive producer Theresa Picciallo.

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!!" Theresa wrote. "We love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!"

The couple was first linked in February, although it is believed that they have been together longer.

Ashley was previously in a relationship with model/actress Cara Delevingne between 2018 to 2020 and rapper G-Eazy from 2020 until 2021.