Robin Wright to direct Patricia Clarkson in Bingo

Robin Wright has found her next directorial project.

The House of Cards actress told Variety at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Friday that she is gearing up to make the comedic love story.

Wright explained that Bingo will be a "modernized, beautiful" take on the May-December romance, a term used to describe a romantic relationship between two people with a considerable age difference. She also compared it to the 1971 Hal Ashby comedy Harold and Maude, but noted that it won't have a dark centre like the earlier film.

"I love directing," Wright added. "I love seeing what actors can do. And pulling it out of them."

Wright previously directed episodes of House of Cards, Ozark, and Tell Me Lies, as well as the 2021 feature Land, which she also starred in.

For her next acting role, Wright is reuniting with her Forrest Gump collaborators Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis for Here, which is set in one single room and follows the many people who inhabit it over the years.

The 57-year-old shared that she is helping develop the characters and roles for the drama.

Wright will be honoured with the festival's President's Award at the closing ceremony on Saturday. She will also attend a talk about her career and a screening of her 1987 classic The Princess Bride.