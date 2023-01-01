Candace Cameron Bure denies trying to get queer character removed from Fuller House

Candace Cameron Bure has denied trying to get a queer character removed from the TV show Fuller House.

On Thursday, transgender actor Miss Benny claimed on TikTok that Candace attempted to get her queer character Casey ousted from the Full House sequel series in 2018.

Candace, 47, responded by denying the allegation in a statement to multiple outlets.

"I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," she stated. "Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show. We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best."

In the TikTok video, Miss Benny, who appeared in two episodes in the fourth season, claimed, "I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show."

Miss Benny, 24, didn't name Candace in the video but put her name as a hashtag.

Candace's views on the LGBTQ+ community previously made headlines in November 2022 when she left the Hallmark channel to make projects with Great American Family. When she was asked if they intend to include LGBTQ+ stories in their programming, she replied, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

After coming under fire for her comment, Candace issued a statement insisting that she has "great love and affection for all people".