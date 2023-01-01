Kim Kardashian 'learned grace' from late father Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian learned the art of grace from her late father Robert Kardashian.

While speaking to Vogue Italia, the reality star opened up about her memories of her late dad, who passed away in 2003, while he was working as a defence lawyer.

"I saw how he worked on a specific case and I would observe him," Kim, 42, recalled of Robert. "I learned grace from my dad and how to be really calm and collected and I think I definitely am that way a lot as well."

The Skims founder continued, "He would say: 'Hey, come over here, we need to talk about this.'"

Kim then noted that her mother, Kris Jenner, was often not as graceful when it came to handling family drama.

"When my mom would get mad, it would be quite funny because she couldn't get our names straight. She would scream at me and be like: 'Kourtney, Kylie, really, whatever your name is, get over here!'" she remembered.

The Kardashians star's father was a lawyer who gained recognition as a member of O.J. Simpson's defence team during the sportsman's notorious 1995 murder trial.

Following in her father's footsteps, Kim has been studying to become a lawyer herself. She famously worked on the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who was freed from a life sentence in prison in 2018.