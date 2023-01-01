Chad Michael Murray expecting third child

Chad Michael Murray is expecting his third child with wife Sarah Roemer.

The One Tree Hill star announced the exciting news on his Instagram account on Friday and shared a sweet photo of Sarah cradling her sizeable baby bump.

“Baby #3 loading…” he captioned the snap.

Chad then asked his followers for advice on new baby products to stock up on before the baby arrives.

“Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one,” he quipped, before joking the pair would soon need to buy a “bigger car”.

Chad and Sarah, who married in 2015 after meeting on the set of the TV show Chosen, share a son born in 2015 and welcomed a daughter in 2017.

The 41-year-old actor has also seemingly been dropping hints about the new arrival’s gender.

Sharing an Instagram Reel packed with videos and photos of the happy family on Saturday, Chad appeared to suggest the couple are expecting a girl.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Chad wrote.

“Coming to an airport near you — this family of 5,”

Celebrity friends of the couple have been quick to congratulate the couple on the news.

Actress Italia Ricci commented: “Who looks that good pregnant!?!!!!! Congrats you two!”

BMX cyclist TJ Lavin also sent his well wishes to Chad and Sarah.

“Congratulations on both the baby and button man… well done,” he wrote.