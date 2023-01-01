Tom Hanks receives heartfelt birthday message from wife Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson has paid tribute to her husband Tom Hanks on his 67th birthday.

The 66-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a message to her Oscar-winning spouse.

"Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children," Rita captioned a pattern-clad photo of the Forrest Gump star.

The Mamma Mia star joked that her husband "loves a typewriter just slightly less than me", before praising his cocktail skills, noting he's invented drinks like "Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita)".

Tom mixed a Diet Coke-Champagne cocktail during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January.

Many of the star couple's famous friends - including John Stamos, Sharon Stone and Elizabeth Perkins - took to the comments section to also wish the actor a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Tom. And what lovely words," wrote Elizabeth, who starred with Tom in Big.

Tom and Rita wed in 1988 and share two children: Chet, 32, and Truman, 27.

In May, the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, with Rita writing an Instagram post at the time saying, "35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything."