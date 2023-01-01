Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick honoured at Hamptons gala

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were honoured at a gala in the Hamptons over the weekend.

During the Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' annual summer gala on Saturday, the And Just Like That... and Ferris Bueller's Day Off stars received Lifetime Achievement Awards in recognition of their contribution to American theatre.

The organisation also honoured Julie Andrews with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her support of the Bay Street Theater since its founding 42 years ago.

In addition, Bay Street Board Member Carol Konner was named the Philanthropic Honoree.

The gala, which took place at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York, also included the musical spectacular, Where Did We Go Right? A Celebration in Song & Scenes from The Producers, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Victor/Victoria, Plaza Suite and more, to fete the honourees.

Broderick starred in The Producers and How to Succeed... and he and Parker recently acted together in the Broadway play Plaza Suite, while Andrews had the leading role in Victor/Victoria.