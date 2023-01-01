Emily Blunt explains decision to take year off from acting

Emily Blunt has explained her decision to take the year off from acting.

During an interview on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the A Quiet Place star opened up about her decision to take a sabbatical.

“This year, I’m not working,” the actress told the host. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.”

The Mary Poppins Returns star shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet, with her husband, actor John Krasinski.

Emily, 40, continued, “And I just feel (like) there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

The 40-year-old noted her “beautiful time” working on projects last year and added that she began cutting down on the more “time-consuming” projects.

Regarding spending quality time with her husband, the actress shared that she and The Office alum enjoy spending their mornings together.

"We (rescued) a puppy who's absolutely beautiful…I wasn't wanting to get a dog, but the kids were pushing for it and John was up for it…I don't mind getting up early with this puppy because it means that John and I can kind of talk in the morning and catch up and really talk before the kids are up and everything,"

The couple, who first met in 2008, tied the knot in 2010.

Emily is one of many A-list stars set to star in the upcoming Oppenheimer film. The movie will hit cinemas on 21 July.