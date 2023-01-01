Tom Holland does 'not like Hollywood'

Tom Holland has revealed he was not a fan of Hollywood.

During an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast posted on Tuesday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star explained that while he loved the film making process, he wasn't overly keen on the industry itself.

"I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me," the 27-year-old actor confessed.

"The business really scares me," he continued. "I understand that I'm a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible."

Tom has been acting since he was nine years old, and rose to international fame in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Last month, the actor revealed he was in the midst of year-long break from acting following the "difficult" making of the TV series The Crowded Room.

"I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, which is 'don't lose yourself'," the star told Jay Shetty. "I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore because they've lost themselves to this business."

The Uncharted star noted he avoided the trappings of Hollywood by focusing on his family, friends, and his hobbies: carpentry and golf.

"That is the stuff that makes me really happy and that is the stuff I should protect."