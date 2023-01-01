Bethany Joy Lenz reveals decade-long cult experience

Bethany Joy Lenz was previously involved with a cult for a decade of her life.

The One Tree Hill star, 42, opened up about her cult experience during an episode of her Drama Queens podcast on Monday - a show hosted with former co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton.

"I was in a cult for 10 years. That would be a really valuable experience to write about," she shared. "And the recovery - 10 years of recovery after that. So there's a lot to tell."

Bethany added that she wrote "all the time" and hoped to release a book about her cult experiences one day, but confessed her ADHD made it "really difficult over the years" to complete writing projects.

Though she did not disclose any details about the alleged cult, the Royal Matchmaker admitted to feeling "pressure" over getting the story "right and everything having to be exactly real".

She added, "Also, I don't know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that."

The actress also teased she was working on several music projects which she planned to release in the future.

Bethany played Haley James Scott on the One Tree Hill television drama from 2003 to 2012.