Jonah Hill denies forcibly kissing Alexa Nikolas

Jonah Hill has denied forcibly kissing actress Alexa Nikolas at a party.

Over the weekend, the former Zoey 101 actress claimed on Twitter that the Superbad actor "slammed" her against a door and "shoved his tongue down my throat" without her consent when she was 16.

Addressing the allegation on Tuesday, Hill's lawyers told Page Six it was "a complete fabrication".

His attorney Marty Singer also told Deadline that the alleged incident "never happened" and called Nikolas a "demonstrably unreliable" source and "a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry".

Nikolas, now 31, claimed in her Twitter thread that the alleged incident occurred when she and Hill, now 39, stepped outside to get a cigarette during a house party at Justin Long's house.

"#JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol," she wrote. "#JonahHill didn't hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside."

Representatives for Long insisted he had "no knowledge" about the alleged incident.

"This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago," they told Page Six. "While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas."

Nikolas shared her allegations about Hill shortly after The Wolf of Wall Street star was accused of being "emotionally abusive" to his ex Sarah Brady. He has yet to respond to those claims.