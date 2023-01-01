Rob McElhenney diagnosed with 'host of neurodevelopmental disorders'

Rob McElhenney has been diagnosed with a "host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities".

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor shared the news of his diagnosis on Tuesday via Twitter.

"I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!" the actor/comedian announced.

Rob did not disclose the specifics of his diagnosis, however, he told fans that he will reveal "the full diagnosis/prognosis on the Sunny Podcast", which will be released in two weeks.

He continued, "It's not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone. You're not stupid. You're not 'bad'. It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true :)."

The post was flooded with supportive comments from the TV actor's friends and fans.

One Twitter user wrote, "Amazing that you can share this with your fans and will inspire others to get tested that are in the same position."

Rob has become well known for taking over Welsh soccer club Wrexham with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Since the Hollywood actors acquired the club, it has grown immensely in both success and popularity.

The pair recently embarked on a new sports venture by investing in the Formula 1 team Alpine.