Reese Witherspoon opens up about divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about her recent divorce from Jim Toth.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Legally Blonde star made a point of being able to share the news in her "own voice".

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," the actress stated, referring to her marriage to Ryan Phillippe. "To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening."

Reese, 47, continued, "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

The Big Little Lies star went on to share details about how she is coping since announcing her split from the talent agent.

“It feels good,” she said. “I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

Reese and Jim, who married in 2011, announced their split in March with a joint social media statement.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair wrote at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Reese and Jim share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee. The actress also shares two children, Eva, 23, and Deacon, 19, with Ryan, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2008.