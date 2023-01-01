Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Genet

Kat Graham has announced that she and fiancé Darren Genet have called off their engagement.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news that she and the cinematographer/director have called it quits after a year-long engagement.

“Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together,” the 33-year-old wrote in the post.

“The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life.”

Kat and Darren, 53, first began dating in 2017 when they both worked on The Vampire Diaries, though it has been reported that the pair did not meet on set.

The former couple, who kept their relationship largely private, announced their engagement in May 2022.

The Love in the Villa actress was previously engaged to actor/writer Cottrell Guidry. The pair were together from 2008 to 2014.

Kat also recently announced that she is releasing her first book, a guided journal titled Seasons of You: A Journal That Follows Your Nature. The book will be released on 14 November.