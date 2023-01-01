Succession and The Last of Us lead 2023 Emmy nominations

Succession and The Last of Us lead the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Succession dominated the nominations for 2023, with the show garnering 27 nods for its final season, including recognition for Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin in best acting categories.

The show will compete for best drama series alongside The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, and Yellowjackets.

The Last of Us scored 24 nominations for its first season, including for actors Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, while The White Lotus landed 23 nominations for its second season, including acting recognition for Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Meghann Fahy.

The comedy categories were led by Ted Lasso with 21 nominations, including acting nods for Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham. It will compete in the best comedy series category alongside Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Barry, Jury Duty, The Bear, Wednesday, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place on 18 September, however, it may be delayed due to the writers' strike and a potential actors' strike.

Here are the main list of nominees:

Best Drama Series:

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Limited or Anthology Series:

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things