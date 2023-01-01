Succession and The Last of Us lead 2023 Emmy nominations

- NEWS
Succession and The Last of Us lead the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards.
Succession dominated the nominations for 2023, with the show garnering 27 nods for its final season, including recognition for Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin in best acting categories.
The show will compete for best drama series alongside The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, and Yellowjackets.
The Last of Us scored 24 nominations for its first season, including for actors Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, while The White Lotus landed 23 nominations for its second season, including acting recognition for Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Meghann Fahy.
The comedy categories were led by Ted Lasso with 21 nominations, including acting nods for Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham. It will compete in the best comedy series category alongside Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Barry, Jury Duty, The Bear, Wednesday, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place on 18 September, however, it may be delayed due to the writers' strike and a potential actors' strike.
Here are the main list of nominees:
Best Drama Series:
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Limited or Anthology Series:
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things