Khloé Kardashian has no relationship with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian has revealed where she stands with her brother Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old admitted she has had no relationship with Chyna, who shares six-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, since she sued the family for defamation back in 2017.

While praising Rob's parenting skills, she said in a confessional, "I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Chyna sued Khloé and Kim Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner for defamation and allegedly interfering with her contract with the E! network, thereby causing the cancellation of her show Rob & Chyna. After a trial last year, a jury sided with the Kardashian-Jenners and awarded the model no monetary damages.

In Thursday's episode, Khloé helped Rob plan Dream's sixth birthday party over the phone and later told viewers, "Rob does such an incredible job with (Dream) and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we've always been."

She added, "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess. I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever."

The Good American founder also revealed that her reclusive brother, who has yet to appear on The Kardashians, has been talking about being on the show.

"I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show," she stated.