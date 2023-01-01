Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith 10 years after his passing

Lea Michele has paid tribute to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of her Glee co-star, whom she had been in a relationship with until his passing in 2013.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," the actress, 36, wrote alongside a photo of her and the late actor.

Lea continued, "I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all."

Cory passed away at the age of 31. It was confirmed days after his death that he had died from a drug overdose.

The Funny Girl actress concluded, "I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together."

Fans have assumed that Lea was referring to the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March 2022.

Lea and Cory first met on the set of Glee in 2008 and began dating publicly in 2012.

The Scream Queens alum has honoured the late actor a number of times over the past ten years and even has a few tattoo tributes, including his Glee character's name Finn on her wrist and his football jersey number on her ribs.