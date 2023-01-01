Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk show support for actors' strike

Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk are among the actors who have thrown their support behind the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike.

On Thursday, it was announced that 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members - from big stars to background actors - will be joining the Writers Guild of America in a strike, marking the biggest shutdown of Hollywood since both unions last went on strike together in 1960.

Curtis, 64, took to Instagram to champion the strike by posting a photo of the comedy and tragedy masks.

"It looks like it's time to take down the MASKS. And pick up the SIGNS," the Everything Everywhere All at Once star wrote in the caption.

Odenkirk, 60, responded to footage of SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher slamming Hollywood studios, stating how they "plead poverty that they are losing money left and right when they give $100 millions to their CEOs".

"Holy Cow. Go Fran Go! This was a powerful statement," the Better Call Saul actor tweeted. "I stand with Fran and everyone in SAG and WGA in this extended moment...onwards."

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also sent out messages of solidarity, tweeting, "The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long. We will win this!"

Other actors who have posted messages of support via social media include Ashley Nicole Black, Yvette Nicole Brown, and The Boys star Jack Quaid.

SAG-AFTRA members have been ordered to stop any work connected to productions, including red carpets, interviews, and promoting their projects on social media.

The London premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was pulled forward one hour to avoid the start of the strike, with the cast - which included Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek - leaving the event after the strike was officially announced.