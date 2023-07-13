Matt Damon lauds Christopher Nolan for making 'morally complex' Oppenheimer

Matt Damon has praised Christopher Nolan for taking on a "morally complex" film with 'Oppenheimer'.

The 52-year-old star plays US Army Lieutenant General Leslie Groves in the new movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) – the physicist behind the atomic bomb – and praised the filmmaker for taking on such an emotive historical subject matter.

Speaking at the movie's UK premiere in London on Thursday (13.07.23), Matt said: "I think everybody wants to see Chris's movies anyway. I felt like 'Dunkirk' was devastating in many ways and I was the first in line to see it.

"I think it's great that he's covering something that is so morally complex and important to all of our history as something like this."

Matt – who walked out of the premiere with co-stars Murphy and Emily Blunt due to the announcement of the SAG-AFTRA strike - had previously collaborated with the director on the 2014 flick 'Interstellar' and hailed Nolan for his "perfect process" of putting a blockbuster together.

The 'Invictus' star said: "He's just such a badass. I don't want to say he gets better because I feel like he's been at the top for a really long time. If anything I guess he's refining what was already a perfect process. He's just really something else.

"I just wanna be in the stable. I'll do anything, big, small, whatever he wants. I hope I get a call again. It's just the best place to work there is."