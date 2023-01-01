Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña's TV show premiere cancelled amid strike

The upcoming Los Angeles premiere of Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña's TV show Special Ops: Lioness has been cancelled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

On Thursday, it was announced that 160,000 members of the SAG-AFTRA union would be joining the Writers Guild of America in a strike, marking the biggest shutdown of Hollywood since both unions last went on strike together in 1960.

As a result of the strike, Paramount+ officials announced on Thursday evening that the premiere would no longer go ahead.

"In light of today's news of an official SAG strike, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the red carpet premiere of Special Ops: Lioness, planned for Tuesday, July 18," they said in a statement.

"We recognize this is disappointing news and apologize for any inconvenience it causes. We are very excited to celebrate the series and can't wait for it to debut to Paramount+ audiences on July 23rd."

According to Variety, Kidman and Saldaña were expected to hit the red carpet at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles with their co-stars Laysla De Oliveira, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly, among others.

Kidman and Saldaña had already promoted the show, created by Taylor Sheridan, in London earlier this week.

The event is one of the first red carpets to be cancelled as a result of the strike. The London premiere of Oppenheimer took place an hour earlier than scheduled on Thursday and the cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon, left the event after the strike was officially called.

The world premiere of Haunted Mansion is still scheduled to take place at Disneyland in California on Saturday, however, it is unlikely any of the actors will attend.