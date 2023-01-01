Kevin McHale remembers the moment he learned of Cory Monteith's death

Kevin McHale has recalled the moment he and Naya Rivera discovered their Glee co-star Cory Monteith had died.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Cory's death on Thursday, the actor, who played Artie Abrams in the show, revealed that he and Naya were in London when they heard the tragic news.

He tweeted, "10 years ago today I was in London with Naya. We immediately met up after being woken up by the worst possible news. We spent the day partly in shock, partly laughing at our memories, partly crying at the impossibility of it all. 10 years later, not a day has gone by where I don’t miss you - both of you. Thanks for sharing your light with us for as brief as it was."

Cory was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada at the age of 31. He died from mixed drug toxicity consisting of heroin and alcohol.

Naya, who played Santana Lopez in the musical comedy series, accidentally drowned on a boating trip in July 2020, and her body was recovered on the seventh anniversary of Cory's death.

Lea Michele, who was dating Cory at the time he died, also commemorated the 10th anniversary of his passing on social media.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time," she wrote beside a black and white photo of the pair. "I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy."