Deadpool 3 halts production amid actors' strike

Deadpool 3 has stopped filming due to the actors' strike.

Thousands of members of the SAG-AFTRA performers union are now on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America, marking the biggest shutdown of Hollywood since the acting and writing unions last went on strike together in 1960.

According to Variety, Ryan Reynolds' latest movie Deadpool 3 is one of the first major productions to be impacted by the double strike, with performers joining WGA members on the picket lines.

The suspension in production comes just days after fans were treated to a first-look image from the set showing Reynolds as Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman in a yellow and black costume as Wolverine.

It was recently reported that Jennifer Garner will be joining the project as Elektra, a character she previously played in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.

The upcoming instalment is also set to star Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen as franchise newcomers alongside returning stars Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Brianna Hildebrand.

The sequel, directed by Shawn Levy, currently has a release date of May 2024. It remains to be seen whether the date will shift as a result of the shutdown.

Hollywood writers went on strike in May and SAG-AFTRA members joined on Thursday evening over a dispute about pay, residuals, working conditions, and artificial intelligence (AI).