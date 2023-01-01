Ashley Park has stopped putting so much pressure on herself to be perfect.

During an interview with People, the Emily In Paris actress shared that as she has gotten older, she has come to realise that she is "allowed to mess up" sometimes.

"I would go to audition room after audition room and nobody else looked like me," the actress, who is of Korean descent, told the outlet. "(I thought) there was no other way than to be so undeniably good and not mess up at all."

Ashley continued, "I realized we're allowed to mess up, and we're allowed to be messy. I'm not going to try to figure out what you want and be your cookie-cutter version, because most likely I don't look like who you initially wrote it for.' And I'm trying to do that more in life too."

The Beef star's new attitude seems to have paid off as she is working on an increasing amount of projects.

Ashley recently completed filming Nora Kirkpatrick's new movie alongside Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, and Alexandra Daddario, and she will also feature in the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Additionally, the 32-year-old plays the lead role in the comedy film Joy Ride, which will be released on 4 August.