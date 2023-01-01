'Devastated' Morgan Fairchild announces her fiancé has died

Morgan Fairchild urged fans to “hold your loved ones close” as she announced the death of her fiancé Mark Seiler.

The General Hospital actress said Mark, her partner of 36 years, had passed away on July 7. Morgan also revealed that Mark had suffered a series of health issues in the past few years.

“#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night," Morgan wrote on Twitter, as she shared a photograph of the couple when they were younger. "He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection.

“Hold your loved ones close."

In another post shared on her Instagram account, Morgan described her late partner as a “warm, brilliant & very funny man”.

The 73-year-old Friends actress also urged her followers to stay safe and consider the health of those around them.

“I am devastated," Morgan wrote. "Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All."

A series of Morgan’s friends have reached out to express their upset at Mark’s passing, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill.

“So sorry for your loss, Morgan. Sending my love & deepest condolences your way,” he wrote on Twitter.

Morgan has admitted she is “still kinda in shock” following the loss of her partner.