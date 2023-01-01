Goldie Hawn reveals why she hasn't married Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell aren't married because divorce is “always ugly”.

The Hollywood stars have been in a relationship for 40 years, but have never tied the knot. While discussing the reasons behind the couple's reluctance to wed, Goldie admits previous failed unions were a big factor in their decision not to walk down the aisle.

“We had been married. And because when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be a big business,” the actress said during an appearance on the CNN show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “Somebody has to own something. It’s always ugly.”

Goldie has two ex-husbands, Bill Hudson and Gus Trikonis, while Kurt was formerly married to Season Hubley.

The 77-year-old actress shares two children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, with Bill, and says the fallout from the end of a marriage takes its toll on the whole family.

“Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money?” Goldie added. “How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?”

The star added that she loves the feeling of “independence” that she has in her partnership with Kurt.

“I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here,” she continued. “I mean, you know, relationships are hard. They’re not always easy.”