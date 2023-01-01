Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite four years after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kylie Jenner reunited with her former best friend Jordyn Woods on Saturday, four years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul famously fell out with her best friend after Jordyn exchanged a kiss with the basketball player at a party in February 2019 while he was in a relationship with Kylie's half-sister Khloé Kardashian.

However, it appeared Kylie and Jordyn had moved on from the scandal on Saturday. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the former best friends had dinner together at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-olds met in 2012 and became inseparable friends, with them living together and appearing in the reality TV show, Life of Kylie.

However, Jordyn fell out with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the kiss, which she admitted to in a March 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. Khloé, 39, called her out on Twitter for allegedly "lying" in the interview and stated, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

In a 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie shared that the "whole Jordyn situation" needed to happen to help her grow.

"She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together," Kylie told Khloé. "I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her."

When asked where she stood with Jordyn in 2021, Khloé said that she forgave both her and Tristan.

The reality star, who shares two children with the sportsman, broke up with him for good after he cheated on her again and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in late 2021.