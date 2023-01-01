Timothée Chalamet and Wonka team ate 'a great deal' of chocolate during production

Timothée Chalamet and the cast and crew of Wonka ate "a great deal" of chocolate during filming.

In an interview with People, director Paul King revealed that those working on the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel indulged in the sweet treat "a great deal" to taste-test all the offerings made by their on-set chocolatier.

"We had this incredible chocolatier," he praised. "She made these incredible concoctions, and we would taste them. They tasted much better than they needed to, because obviously, actors are good at pretending things, but the miracle was they tasted every bit as good as they looked."

The Paddington filmmaker joked that he gained around 50 pounds (22.7 kilograms) from consuming so many chocolates on set, yet his leading man, who portrays the titular Willy Wonka, did not.

"It's a miracle that Timmy remains so slim and handsome," King quipped. "I'm trying to fatten him up, but it's hard to do."

And there weren't just bite-sized snacks on set - the crew also created a "huge vat of chocolate" for a scene involving Wonka and his friend Noodle, played by Calah Lane.

"We actually made an enormous vat of hot chocolate - not scalding, just warm hot chocolate for them to immerse themselves in," King shared. "So there was there a lot of chocolate around."

Wonka will be released in cinemas in December.