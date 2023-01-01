Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirm divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have confirmed they are divorcing.

In a statement to Page Six on Monday, the Modern Family star and True Blood actor confirmed a report suggesting they had separated after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," their joint statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The announcement comes shortly after the Colombian actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy without Joe or her wedding ring.

A source told Page Six earlier on Monday, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Joe and Sofía got married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015 after first meeting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

Before her relationship with the actor, Sofía was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares her 31-year-old son Manolo, between 1991 and 1993. She was also in a relationship with Nick Loeb between 2010 and 2014.