Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin wed in Hungary - report

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have reportedly tied the knot in Hungary.

According to a report by local outlet Bors Online, the After We Collided star and Victoria's Secret Angel recently married in a church outside Budapest.

The outlet also obtained photos of Barbara in her corset-style wedding gown and sheer gloves, walking into the building ahead of the ceremony. Barbara appeared to accessorise with a diamond choker and cathedral-length veil.

Dylan was captured wearing a black suit, white collared shirt, black tie, and two white flowers fastened to his lapel.

Pictures circulated on Twitter after the event showed Dylan and Barbara walking through the chapel arm-in-arm and Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse in attendance.

The wedding took place one month after the couple confirmed their engagement in an interview with V Magazine, revealing that the proposal occurred in September 2022.

The Hungarian model told the publication that they were planning to get married in her homeland.

"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she said. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Barbara, 29, and Dylan, 30, began dating in 2018.