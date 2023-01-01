Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates Lindsay Lohan's baby news

Jamie Lee Curtis has celebrated her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan becoming a mother.

On Monday, the Mean Girls star announced via a representative that she had given birth to a baby boy named Luai with her husband Bader Shammas.

The Halloween actress, who played Lindsay's onscreen mother in 2003's Freaky Friday, celebrated the news in an Instagram post.

"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," she wrote alongside a throwback snap of them promoting the movie. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan."

Luai - an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector" - was born in Dubai, where Lindsay, 37, has lived for years. It is not known exactly when he made his arrival.

Elsewhere, Lindsay's mother Dina Lohan spoke to People about meeting her grandchild.

"Overwhelmed with love and joy!" Dina told the publication of the happy baby news. "My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early."

Reacting to the news, Lindsay's father Michael Lohan told DailyMail.com, "All I can say is, pinch me. I feel like I'm in a dream... My baby isn't my baby anymore - she's a mommy. I'm so happy for Lindsay and Bader. They'll be amazing parents to their blessed little boy, Luai."

The Parent Trap star announced her engagement to Bader in November 2021 and it was confirmed they were married in July 2022.