Margot Robbie criticised by an American for talking in her Australian accent

Margot Robbie has been slammed by an American for talking in her native Australian accent.

The Australian star, 33, has been on a global press tour in support of her upcoming Barbie film, which she produced and stars in as the titular character.

While she speaks in an American accent in most of her films, The Wolf of Wall Street star spoke in her native tongue during her Barbie press interviews, which has bizarrely upset some of her critics.

"I don't like that on the press tour she's using her Aussie accent as if to let others know she's a good actress or something because her American English sounds fine," one person wrote on Facebook, via the Daily Mail.

"Is she here on a working visa? She lives and works in Hollywood - and that's where she gets her massive income from. Drop the accent," they added.

Other Facebook users were confused by the comment, until one user clarified by posting: "I think she knows Margot is Australian, it's a 'you're in our country, you have to talk like us' kind of thing".

This prompted another user to quip: "I demand that from here on in, all movies played must use the accent of the country they're played in. There, that should do it!"

Australian radio presenters Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson weighed on in the comments on Tuesday morning.

"(People are saying) she must be faking the Australian accent, that surely by now she has lost it and has an American accent by nature?" Jackie said, to which Kyle responded, "That's not how accents work."

Barbie will be released in cinemas on Friday.