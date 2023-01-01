Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession

Gigi Hadid was recently arrested for marijuana possession in the Cayman Islands.

The supermodel and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested when they arrived in the Cayman Islands for a holiday.

Upon their arrival at the airport on 10 July, customs officers scanned their luggage which then led to a more thorough search. The officers discovered that the pair were in possession of marijuana and "utensils used for the consumption of ganga".

Gigi, 28, and Nicole, 29, were arrested on suspicion of importation of marijuana as well as the importation of utensils used for the consumption of the drug, the local outlet, Cayman Marl Road, reported on Monday.

The women were transported to the Prisoner Detention Center to be processed and were later released on bail.

The pair appeared in Summary Court on 12 July where they both pleaded guilty to the charges. They were each fined $1,000 (£760) and avoided a recorded conviction.

Gigi's representative told E! News in a statement on Tuesday, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Gigi appeared to be unfazed by her run-in with the law. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share several photos from her vacation.