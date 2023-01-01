Jennifer Lopez celebrates first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck by teasing new song

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck by teasing a new song.

Jennifer, 53, paid tribute to her and Ben's wedding anniversary on Monday by dropping a 20-second preview of her new song, Midnight Trip to Vegas, an ode to the couple's Little White Chapel wedding.

"One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas ... Go to On The JLo for a special surprise... #ThisIsMeNow," the singer/actress wrote on Instagram alongside two glamorous snapshots of herself.

The Mother star and Ben, 50, marked their anniversary on Sunday by heading out to dinner at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

In celebration of the special day, the Grammy winner then revealed the lyrics to her new song in her On the JLo newsletter, which also featured a clip of herself singing the song.

"Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight," she sang in the clip. "What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."

The teaser marked the first taste of the singer's upcoming album, This Is Me... Now. It is the successor to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then, which had also been inspired by the Gone Girl actor.

The stars first began dating in July 2002 and announced that they were engaged in November of the same year. The couple then postponed their wedding days before the event in 2003 before breaking up in 2004. The pair reunited in 2021 and married in July 2022.