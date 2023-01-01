Julie Bowen praises Sofía Vergara following divorce news

Julie Bowen has gushed over Sofía Vergara following her divorce announcement.

Julie took to Instagram on Tuesday to hype up her Modern Family co-star and friend after Sofía announced her split from Joe Manganiello on Monday.

“This is what single and (fire emoji) looks like!!!” the 53-year-old actress supportively commented on a series of photos posted by Sofía, 51, of herself on holiday in Italy wearing a blue leopard print swimsuit.

The Columbian actress captioned the image carousel with, “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!”

Hours after Sofía shared the photos, she and the True Blood actor, 46, announced that they had made the “difficult decision to divorce” after seven years of marriage.

The pair shared a joint statement in Page Six which read, “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Julie and Sofía starred together in the hit comedy sitcom Modern Family for 11 seasons from 2008 to 2020.