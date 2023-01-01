Mandy Moore reveals she earns pennies from This Is Us residuals

Mandy Moore was once paid one cent in a residual cheque from This Is Us.

Members of the SAG-AFTRA performers union are currently on strike over issues such as pay, the use of artificial intelligence and residuals, meaning the compensation actors receive every time their TV show or film airs after its original broadcast.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the picket line on Tuesday, Moore revealed that she receives very little in residuals for This Is Us despite starring in the drama for six seasons.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," she stated. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another... but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

The show, which also starred Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, ran from 2016 to 2022 and is currently available to stream on Hulu or Disney+.

Moore explained to the publication that she has received "very tiny" cheques for 81 cents (71p) in streaming residuals.

"I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies," she added, meaning one U.S. cent.

Moore was joined on the picket line by Scandal actress Katie Lowes, who claimed she hadn't received anything substantial from Disney over the TV show's inclusion on Netflix or Hulu/Disney+.