Maria Menounos welcomes first child via surrogate

Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro have welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

The journalist and her husband Keven revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that their baby girl arrived on 23 June via surrogate, after several years of fertility issues and her battle with pancreatic cancer.

The couple has also shared that they named their baby Athena, which gives a sweet nod to Maria's Greek roots.

"It was the most special moment of my life," Maria, 45, told the outlet. "The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, 'Oh, my God.' It was just pure joy.

"(Being a mum is) better than I could've ever imagined. It's euphoric. For so long, I've felt something's been missing. I'd go to kids' birthday parties, and I'd be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong."

The couple announced that they were expecting the newest member of their family in February.

"We are overjoyed to share that we are finally gonna be parents," the former E! News host wrote on Instagram at the time.

Maria has previously opened up about her struggles with infertility. While sharing her pregnancy news on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she recalled trying "everything" over the last decade to start a family.

"They've tried to get me pregnant. That didn't work," she shared. "Keven had a surgery. That didn't work. He hung me up like a chicken. That didn't work."

The TV personality also revealed that she had battled and beaten pancreatic cancer while her surrogate was pregnant with their baby girl.

Maria and TV writer Keven, 55, began dating in 1998 and finally tied the knot in 2017.