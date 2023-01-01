Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcomed their second baby four months ago.

The Barbie director has confirmed that she and Noah, also a director, quietly welcomed their second son four months ago.

“He’s a little Schmoo,” Greta, 39, told Elle UK during a recent cover story interview. “That’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

The Frances Ha director told the publication that since the newest member of her family arrived, she has been in a “twilight state”, despite him “sleeping through the night”.

“I’m still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby,” she explained.

Greta and Noah, best known for his work on Marriage Story and White Noise, are already parents to their four-year-old son Harold, who was born in March 2019.

Noah, 53, also shares his 13-year-old son, Rohmer, with his ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In December 2022, Greta officially dropped the news of her pregnancy during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. The Greenberg star joked that she had debuted her bump the month before, however, it went mostly unnoticed.

“I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child,” she explained, adding, “nobody cared.”

“It didn’t get reported on,” the star continued. “Turns out nobody’s paying attention.”

Greta and Noah first began dating in 2011. Greta then referred to The Meyerowitz Stories director as her fiancé in 2020.