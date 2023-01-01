Kim Kardashian admits she started dating Pete Davidson too soon after Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian has admitted she "jumped into" a relationship with Pete Davidson too soon after her split from husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from the Stronger rapper, the father of her four children, after almost seven years of marriage in February 2021 and started dating the Saturday Night Live comedian later that year.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim reflected on her relationship with Pete, which ended in August 2022, in a conversation with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

"I definitely jumped into another relationship (with Pete Davidson) so fast," she admitted. "It got my mind away from stuff, but that's not a way to run from things. It's better to deal. Heal... Deal, heal and then feel."

Elsewhere in the episode, the 42-year-old went through a storage unit on the same day her divorce from Kanye was finalised in November 2022.

Considering the end of her marriage, she said in a confessional, "I'm really at peace with it. There's so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce.

"I would never take back any of the hard things that happened or any of the hard times. I love my life. It's time to do something different. But the memories... it's sad."

While sorting through pieces from Kanye's Yeezy clothing line, the SKIMS founder called the storage unit her "time capsule of like the best times" in their marriage.

"The reality is life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there - that's what sucks, and that's what's hard," she added. "But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them."