Danny Elfman accused of sexual harassment by female composer

Famed composer Danny Elfman settled a sexual harassment claim in 2018.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, pianist Nomi Abadi filed a police report in November 2017 in which she accused The Nightmare Before Christmas composer of exposing himself and masturbating in front of her multiple times in 2015 and 2016.

Abadi and Elfman reportedly agreed in July 2018 to settle the claim for $830,000 (£643,000), to be paid in four payments over the course of five years.

However, Abadi filed a breach of contract complaint against Elfman, 70, at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on Wednesday for allegedly failing to make all of the settlement payments.

Elfman, who created The Simpsons theme tune, insisted his relationship with Abadi was "platonic" and denied all accusations of misconduct.

"It is excruciating to consider that a 50-year career may be destroyed in one news cycle as a result of vicious and wholly false allegations about sexual misconduct. Ms. Abadi's allegations are simply not true," he stated. "I have done nothing indecent or wrong, and my lawyers stand ready to prove with voluminous evidence that these accusations are false. This is the last I will say on this subject."

A spokesperson for the composer, who is married to actress Bridget Fonda, explained that Elfman settled the claim as a reaction to the #MeToo movement.

"When faced with threats from the other party to go public with untruths at the height of the #MeToo movement, (Elfman) faced the impossible choice between settling and continuing his career and earning a living for his family or deciding to fight what at the time was an unwinnable battle to tell the truth - Danny chose his family," they commented.

The spokesperson also told Variety that the allegations in the breach of contract complaint are "baseless".

Addressing Elfman's responses, Abadi's attorney Jeff Anderson told the outlet, "Elfman has said that his relationship to Nomi Abadi was platonic and consensual. His account is as bizarre as his conduct towards her was years ago. It was not platonic. It was bizarre."