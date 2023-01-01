Ted Sarandos insists Netflix is 'super committed' to ending strikes

Ted Sarandos has insisted Netflix is "super committed" to finding an agreement to end the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in May and members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union followed suit last week, marking the first "double strike" since 1960. They are campaigning for fairer pay and residuals from streaming projects, among other issues.

In a Netflix earnings call on Wednesday, the company's co-CEO admitted the double strike is "not an outcome that we wanted".

"We very much hoped to reach an agreement by now," Sarandos said, reports IndieWire. "It takes an enormous toll on your family, financially and emotionally. So you should know that nobody here... and I'm sure nobody at SAG or nobody at the WGA took any of this lightly. But we've got a lot of work to do. There are a handful of complicated issues.

"We're super committed to getting an agreement as soon as possible, one that's equitable, and one that enables the industry and everybody in it to move forward into the future."

Elsewhere in the call, Sarandos explained that he understood the impact on striking workers and their families because his father was a union electrician who once went on strike.

He also insisted that Netflix would not likely run out of new content despite the work stoppage.

"We said in the last call, we produce heavily across all kinds of content, TV, film, unscripted, scripted, local, domestic, English, non-English, all those things. And they're all true," he stated. "The real point is we need to get to the strike to a conclusion, so that we can all move forward."