Johnny Depp unveils debut self-portrait

Johnny Depp has unveiled his debut self-portrait titled Five.

Castle Fine Art debuted the actor’s self-portrait, titled Five, on Thursday and announced that it is available to buy for 13 days.

The art piece has been painted in the same style as the 60-year-old's first art series, Friends & Heroes, and was inspired by a photo that he had taken at a Christian Dior Perfumes photoshoot in 2015.

“I did this at (illustrator) Ralph Steadman’s in his studio around 2021," Johnny explained in a video interview. "This self-portrait — it was created at a time that was … let’s say a bit dark, a bit confusing. I looked at it and I don’t know why, I thought it needed something else. It needed further … information."

“When I felt the need to write basically the counting down of the years, essentially I just wrote ‘five’ on there because I was just entering the fifth year of … the madness," the actor added.

A press release stated The Pirates of the Caribbean star “immersed himself in creating the work as a means of creative healing” back in 2021 and returned to the project earlier this year.

"It’s not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait," the star admitted in the interview. "Although, in a weird way, almost everything you do is a self-portrait in one way or another.”

Johnny revealed that a portion of the profits made from each print of the portrait will be donated to the non-profit organisation Mental Health America. He described the organisation as "an extremely deserving cause".

The actor previously made over $3.6 million (£2.8 million) when he released Friends & Heroes in 2022.