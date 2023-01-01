Constance Wu welcomes baby number two

Constance Wu and her boyfriend Ryan Kattner have welcomed their second child.

The Crazy Rich Asians star has confirmed the arrival of her and Ryan's second child, a baby boy.

During a teaser for Danielle Robay’s podcast PRETTYSMART, Constance revealed the exciting news while discussing her book which she had dedicated to her two-year-old daughter, before her son was born.

“Breaking news,” the actress said to Danielle. “Nobody knew I had a son.”

The actress added that she had been "so shocked" to find out that she was having a boy.

"They were like 'You're having a boy' and I was like 'Are you sure?", Constance recalled jokingly.

The Hustlers actress revealed her pregnancy in February by sharing a photo on Instagram of her pointing to her baby bump. The caption read, “Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

The actress and Ryan - who is the frontman of the rock band Man Man - confirmed that they had welcomed their daughter in August 2020. The couple had not announced that they were expecting their first baby.

Constance and Ryan are notoriously private about their personal lives, though it has been reported that the actress first hinted at their relationship in 2018.