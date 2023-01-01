Susan Sarandon and son picket in New York City

Susan Sarandon has told her fans she attended the latest picket for the Hollywood actors' strike with her son Jack Henry Robbins.

The Thelma & Louise star, 76, shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of herself alongside her 34-year-old filmmaker son, both protesting in support of fellow Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America members.

"Usually my son would finish this caption but he's on strike," she wrote on top of the photo, adding: "A family that strikes together..."

The Dead Man Walking actress briefly spoke about her feelings on the strike in a video she shared on Instagram last Saturday.

In the video, the actress acknowledged she would no longer promote her new DC Studios superhero movie Blue Beetle or film any new movies "until we get a contract that reflects the changes in the industry that are fair to the actors".

Black Panther: Wakanda actor Lupita Nyong'o, comedian Sarah Silverman, and Lost star Daniel Dae Kim were also spotted at the picket line in New York City on Thursday afternoon, confirmed the Daily Mail.

Actors across Hollywood joined the Writers Guild of America - which has been separately striking since 2 May - on picket lines last week after SAG didn't negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.