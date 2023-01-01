Greta Gerwig is 'properly scared' of directing new Chronicles of Narnia movies

Greta Gerwig is "terrified" about directing two new Chronicles of Narnia films.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Barbie filmmaker, 39, was attached to direct at least two new movies based on the C.S. Lewis Narnia novels for Netflix.

During a recent appearance on the Total Film podcast, Greta admitted she is "properly scared" about taking on the projects.

"I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start," she stated. "I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't do that one.'... No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And it's exciting."

The British author wrote seven novels that make up The Chronicles of Narnia series and three of them have previously been adapted into films.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which featured James McAvoy's memorable performance as Mr. Tumnus, was released in 2005 and followed by Prince Caspian in 2008 and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

Development began on the fourth adaptation, The Silver Chair, but the project never came to fruition and the rights were sold to Netflix.

Elsewhere in the interview, Greta explained that she hopes to make "all different kinds of movies" throughout her career.

"I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting," she elaborated.

The director's new film, Barbie, was released in cinemas on Friday.