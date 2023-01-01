Sophia Bush withdraws from 2:22 A Ghost Story play due to illness

Sophia Bush has pulled out of 2:22 A Ghost Story on London's West End due to illness.

The One Tree Hill actor, who made her West End debut in the production in May, revealed on Friday that she contracted a virus in June and must return to her native U.S. to recover from it.

"I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end," she explained in a statement to multiple outlets. "I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the Emergency Room, I've been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US."

The 41-year-old thanked her co-stars, the production team and her fans for attending the show before concluding, "There is no greater experience than the stage. I miss it madly. I love it deeply. And I cannot wait for the next one."

She will be replaced by British singer Frankie Bridge, who will make her West End debut in the play in August.

"I've loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true," The Saturdays star said. "Never one to do things by halves, it's an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn't be more excited to join the cast."

Understudies Gemma Yates and Allie Dart will continue covering the role of Lauren until Frankie makes her debut.

The production, which is housed in London's Apollo Theatre, is scheduled to conclude on 17 September.