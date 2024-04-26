Zendaya's Challengers pushed to 2024

The release date of Zendaya's 'Challengers' has been pushed back to 2024.

Although the tennis drama - directed by Luca Guadagnino - was due to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on September 15, it has now been pushed back to April 26, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move comes as SAG-AFTRA actors, including Zendaya, 26, are prevented from doing promotional work amid the ongoing strike.

One insider explained the move, telling THR: "How do you go to Venice without Zendaya supporting?”

Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist star in 'Challengers' alongside Zendaya.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' producer Amy Pascal is producing the project via her Pascal Pictures banner alongside Zendaya and Luca. The playwright Justin Kuritzkes has penned the script.

The movie is set in the world of professional tennis, in which player-turned-coach Tashi (Zendaya) has transformed her husband Art (Faist) into a Grand Slam champion.

Following a losing streak, Tashi enters Art into a Challenger event - the lowest pro tournament level - where he faces off against Patrick (O'Connor), Tashi's former boyfriend and his former best friend.

'Zendaya has starred in hit movies such as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Dune' but insists that she is not following a strict career plan despite becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

She said: "I never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person.

"So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me.

"That's why I'm on set so much. When I'm not in it, I'm right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, 'What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?' Because we've got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I'll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."