Michael Cera met wife by chance in a Paris bar

Michael Cera has recalled meeting his wife Nadine Cera for the first time.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Superbad star shared rare details about his marriage and revealed that his now-wife Nadine had not known who he was when they first met.

"We trip out about that all the time," Michael said of meeting Nadine by chance in a bar in Paris while he was promoting his TV show Arrested Development.

"It's completely unlikely that we would ever meet," the actor stated. "She thought I was Swedish, until we spoke. I didn't know if she would speak English, and if we would even have a chance to talk and it was very lucky that she did because we wouldn't have a son, we wouldn't have a relationship."

The Juno actor and Nadine share a son who is around two years old. The couple, who are notorious for keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight, have not shared the child's name.

It is unknown when the couple got married, though it was reported in 2018 by Us Weekly that they had quietly tied the knot.

The Canadian actor can currently be seen in Greta Gerwig's live-action film Barbie, in which he plays Allan.