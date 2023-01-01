Jamie Foxx speaks out for the first time since hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx has opened up for the first time about a serious health episode that resulted in his hospitalisation in April.

At the time Foxx's daughter Corrine described her dad's time in hospital as a “medical complication.” The Ray star's health alarm sparked rumours that it had left him paralysed or blind.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday night, the actor and musician did not reveal the nature of the complication but revealed it was a severe one that had taken him "to hell and back".

He explained: “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Foxx then rubbished debunked online rumors that the health scare had left him permanently debilitated.

“But I did go to hell and back,” he added. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

He also thanked fans for their support and praised his daughter Corinne and his sister, Deondra Dixon for their discretion.

Foxx's video sparked an outpouring of love from other stars, with Will Smith, Salma Hayek, Dwayne Johnson, and Justin Timberlake among those reacting positively to the news the star is on the mend.