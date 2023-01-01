Julian Sands’ cause of death deemed ‘undetermined’

Julian Sands’ cause of death has been deemed “undetermined” four weeks after his body was found.

The late actor’s death has officially been ruled as “undetermined” a month after he had been confirmed dead, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to People on Monday.

According to the outlet, the officer stated that the British actor’s cause of death was ruled “undetermined due to the condition of the body and this is common when dealing with cases of this type.”

The latest update marks the final cause of death on the actor's death certificate.

The Warlock star was first reported missing in January after he set off on a solo trip to Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains in California on 13 January.

On 24 June, recreational hikers came across human remains in the Mount Baldy wilderness, which were later positively identified as those of the 65-year-old.

The star was best known for his roles in films such as 1985’s A Room with a View and 1990’s Arachnophobia.