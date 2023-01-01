Ryan Reynolds resurrecting '80s TV sitcom character ALF

Ryan Reynolds has teased the return of ALF (Alien Life Form).

On Monday, the Welcome To Wrexham star, 46, announced on Instagram that he was set to resurrect the television character - a puppet with a taste for felines.

"Holy cats! Having our own @MaximumEffort Channel means doing fun things like making new ALF content for ALF re-runs," the actor gushed. "Marketing should be FUN."

The revival of ALF would be realised via a partnership between Ryan, ALF creator Paul Fusco, and the recently rebranded Shout! Studios.

As the Deadpool star hinted in his social media post, the reprise would not consist of full-length episodes.

Instead, the actor's Maximum Effort channel would broadcast old ALF episodes alongside ALF-centric shorts promoting brands like Mint Mobile and Hims.

Ryan told Entertainment Weekly on Monday that Maximum Effort loved "taking risks" and "blurring the lines" between shows and marketing.

"Besides my irrational love of ALF (while) growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios, and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life," the actor explained.

The puppet was the titular character of the NBC sitcom ALF, which ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990.

The plot revolved around the Tanner family, a Californian family who took in the alien after he crash-landed in their garage.